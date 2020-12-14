The Champions League will return to our screens in 2021.

Through all the twists and turns of 2020, Europe's premier competition kept plucking away and the group stages for the 2020/21 campaign were completed at breakneck speed over recent weeks.

As a result, we can now rub our hands together in anticipation of the knockout rounds with the 32 teams who originally qualified having been cut down to 16 for the road to Istanbul.

2020/21 Champions League

Major clubs such as Manchester United and Inter Milan were unable to emerge from their groups, while serial winners Real Madrid needed a win in game-week six to keep their hopes alive.

Bayern Munich showed no signs of slowing down in the group stages with five wins, but Liverpool will be hoping to wrestle back 'Big Ears' after breezing through their fixtures without much fanfare.

Nevertheless, the Champions League is an unpredictable arena and the continent's biggest clubs found out their fate four the round of 16 during the knockout draw on Monday afternoon.

Round of 16 draw

Taking place in Nyon, Switzerland, group winners were pitted against runners-up with clubs unable to draw teams they had already faced or share a league with at this stage of the competition.

You can check out the full fixtures as announced by UEFA down below:

Manchester City vs Borussia Monchengladbach

Lazio vs Bayern Munich

Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea

RB Leipzig vs Liverpool

FC Porto vs Juventus

Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain

Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund

Atalanta vs Real Madrid

Bring. It. On.

Blockbuster ties

There's nothing quite like the business end of the Champions League and as top clubs start to lock horns in knockout football, you quickly find out which teams will be looking to go all the way.

Bayern Munich will likely feel undeterred by drawing one of the competition's weaker sides in Lazio, but the same can't be said of Liverpool and Chelsea who face two of the toughest draws.

However, I think we can all agree that the pick of the ties is Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain, which, if their historic back and forth from 2016/17 is anything to go by, promises to be truly epic.

