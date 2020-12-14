Arsenal sunk to new depths as they endured fresh misery at the hands of Burnley on Sunday night.

Pierre-Emerick's own goal proved the difference for the Clarets, who had already benefited from Granit Xhaka's senseless dismissal for grabbing Ashley Westwood's throat.

Once again, few of Mikel Arteta's side emerged with much credit.

The Evening Standard were particularly scathing to Xhaka and Willian in their player ratings, handing the duo '2' and '3' respectively.

The defence also came in for a hammering.

Hector Bellerin was particularly poor and even Gabriel, who looked promising earlier in the season, was out of position on a number of occasions and nearly let Chris Wood in to score.

However, the 22-year-old, who's rated at £25.2 million on Transfermarkt, did redeem himself in the eyes of some Arsenal fans by taking to social media after the game.

Arteta's men lack a real sense of responsibility. There are virtually no leaders within the camp and as the Xhaka incident epitomised, they also seem to shirk discipline.

That's why Gabriel speaking up on Twitter was welcomed. Let's not forget he is one of the younger members of the first team and he's also one of the few players who has offered any real hope this season.

Gabriel posts an apology

"Sorry fans, we will get out of this situation. we need you!" he wrote.

At the time of writing, his tweet had over 70,000 likes and over 4,000 re-tweets.

Of course, Gabriel deserves props for his apology but the reality is that no amount of tweeting will make up for another disastrous display.

As much as the spotlight will shine on their defensive frailties, their attack has been abysmal. They've scored just one goal from open play in their last EIGHT league games, a run dating back to the start of October.

Arsenal now sit just five points off the drop zone and the pressure is piling on Arteta.

News Now - Sport News