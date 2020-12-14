Arsenal will be waddling back to Colney with their tails between their legs this week.

The Gunners suffered their most gutting Premier League defeat of the season on Sunday in what has already proven to be a difficult 2020/21 campaign.

Burnley, who had only won one league game from 10, ran away 1-0 victors at Emirates Stadium with Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang heading past his own goalkeeper.

Arsenal 0-1 Burnley

It means that Arsenal have lost four consecutive home ties in England's top flight for the first time in more than half a century with the likes of Leicester City and Wolves also winning in north London.

And while Mikel Arteta has taken a lot of flack for the result, Granit Xhaka has received the most criticism of all for accomodating Burnley's win by receiving a red card early in the second-half.

The Swiss midfielder was given his marching orders for a brainless incident with Ashley Westwood where he grabbed the neck of the Burnley man during a fit of anger after one of his fouls.

Souness on Mo Elneny

However, Xhaka could easily have been joined back in the dressing room by Mohamed Elneny who was lucky to only receive a yellow card for an aggressive push on James Tarkowski.

Liverpool legend and Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness thought Arsenal should have gone done to nine-men because of the incident - and even blamed it on former manager Arsene Wenger.

Souness said: "That has to go back to Arsene Wenger. He signed him. Whoever signed him and worked with him for a period of time. Him or his coaches have got to say this is how you mark.

"That guy's 28 years old. Someone in his staff must have seen that and thought: 'not sure about that boss, let's put someone else there'.

"Someone on his staff has to go: 'that's down to me'. Did you ever play with a player who did that? I never. You learn at 15, 16 how to mark properly and if you've got half a brain it's in your head forever.

"Don't tell me that Elneny's not marked someone in the past at a set-piece for Arsenal an shown signs that he might not be very good.

"They could easily have gone down to nine men tonight, and in my opinion should have gone down to nine men. Someone in the coaching staff must have seen that in him and thought 'we can't have him anywhere near marking someone."

Lucky escape for Elneny

It's a little bizarre to trace the reason for Elneny's behaviour back to the manager who signed him in 2016, though it's hard to disagree that the Egyptian, who pockets £50,000-a-week, should have been dismissed.

If anything, there was more force behind Elneny's moment of anger than Xhaka's, albeit not around the player's back, while the dive he produced afterwards just equally as cringe-worthy.

Either way, in the modern game, you can't take the risk of behaving like that from set-pieces and Elneny should thank his lucky stars that he got away with it this time.

News Now - Sport News