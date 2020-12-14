Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka brought his infamy amongst Gunners supporters to a new level on Sunday.

The Switzerland international has endured a difficult relationship with Arsenal fans ever since he moved to the Emirates Stadium in 2016.

Perhaps the most heated incident came in 2019 when he reacted angrily to Arsenal fans cheering him being subbed off, which cost him the Arsenal captaincy.

But Xhaka managed to add another chapter to his book of misdemeanours on Sunday by triggering Arsenal's implosion against Burnley with the most petulant of sending offs.

The 28-year-old already appeared destined for a booking after clearly fouling Dwight McNeil, but following an exchange of words ended up putting his hand around the throat of Ashley Westwood - who was actually trying to separate the Arsenal enforcer and the Burnley winger.

VAR then asked referee Graham Scott to review the incident on the pitch-side monitor, and the subsequent examination resulted in Xhaka seeing red.

Under normal circumstances, such actions would be inexcusable to Arsenal fans and frankly laughable to anyone who isn't - but Xhaka's sending off is made all the worse when pitted against his programme notes for the Premier League clash.

Xhaka wrote pre-match in Arsenal's programme...

"I'm a guy who is very organised. This is maybe my best thing - for me, organisation, discipline and respect for other people are very, very important. I grew up like this and I will pass it on to my little one."

Safe to say, there wasn't too much discipline or respect for other people on display when Xhaka decided to throttle a member of the opposition for no obvious reason.

And to make matters worse, Xhaka's expulsion ultimately cost Arsenal the game.

The Gunners were already struggling to break Burnley down but found it even harder to create with just ten men and once Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had scored an own goal, the writing was on the wall for Mikel Arteta's side.

The good news is that at this point, things can only get better for the Gunners. But how those improvements come about, and who will become the biggest casualties of Sunday's 1-0 loss, ultimately remains to be seen.

News Now - Sport News