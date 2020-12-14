Ahead of the Europa League last-32 draw, Jose Mourinho piled the pressure on Manchester United by claiming they should be expected to go all the way.

"Of course now Manchester United become one of the top favourites to win the competition," he was quoted by Sky Sports.

The Red Devils are one of eight teams who dropped into the competition after failing to qualify from their Champions League groups.

However, Mourinho also questioned whether that system damaged the competition's integrity.

"When you have eight new teams in the competition and eight teams that belong to another level, and they drop to the Europa League, of course the level of the competition is going to improve..." he added.

"But by the sports point of view is where I think it is not fair. A team that doesn't succeed in one competition drops to another. Imagine the third team in the Europa League - now there is another competition - and the third team, instead of finishing, goes to another competition in the hierarchy of European football."

Ajax, Club Brugge and Shakhtar Donetsk join Spurs and United in the seeded pots, while fellow exiles from the top table of European football Dynamo Kyiv, Krasnodar, Olympiacos and RB Salzburg were unseeded.

There will have been an optimistic British contingent, with Tottenham Hotspur and Rangers both having topped their respective groups.

The same can be said of Arsenal, though their European joy on Thursday once again proved short-lived thanks to their awful domestic form.

Seeded teams were drawn against unseeded teams, with clubs from the same national association kept apart.

It all made for an intriguing last-32 draw, which took place at the House of European Football in Nyom, Switzerland.

Here's how the round of 32 was drawn in full:

Wolfsberger AC vs Tottenham Hotspur

Dynamo Kyiv vs Club Brugge

Real Sociedad vs Manchester United

Benfica vs Arsenal

Red Star vs AC Milan

Royal Antwerp vs Rangers

Slavia Prague vs Leicester City

FC Salzburg vs Villarreal

SC Braga vs Roma

Krasnodar vs Dinamo Zagreb

Young Boys vs Bayer Leverkusen

Molde vs Hoffenheim

Granada vs Napoli

Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Lille vs Ajax

Olympiacos vs PSV Eindhoven

