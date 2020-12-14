Sunderland latest news: Stewart Donald hopes for more cash; transfer ban mooted

There was lift-off for the Lee Johnson era at Sunderland on Saturday as the Black Cats put Lincoln to the sword with an impressive 4-0 away win, a game described as a 'lesson in finishing' by BBC Sport.

With the new manager in tow and a sporting director operating behind the scenes, things are looking up for Sunderland fans on the pitch, though matters off of it are still somewhat concerning.

Writing about the takeover situation in Sunday’s print edition of The Sun, Alan Nixon has provided a slightly worrying update.

According to the report (page 59), current owner Stewart Donald is hoping for one last cash boost from the EFL compensation scheme as a result of lost earnings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the report suggests that any windfall may be delayed and has a transfer ban potentially attached to it.

This is by no means confirmation of a ban of course but the mere mention of one is concerning, particularly given the article also reveals the club are due to pay back an £11.8m loan to USA-based backers.

GIVEMESPORT’s Jonathan Gorrie says…

More worry for Sunderland fans off the pitch and a potential hammer-blow to their hopes of improving the squad. If they can get through the January window, however, things could be looking up.

Indeed, the League One table is certainly tight this season with the Black Cats only two points off the top six so Johnson does appear to be well-placed to launch an assault on the play-offs at least.

Hopefully for Sunderland, the takeover will soon go through and they’ll get clarity on their situation, allowing them to focus on getting out of the third division at long last.

Transfer ban or not, that has to be the aim for a club of this size.

