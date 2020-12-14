Derby County manager news: Big compensation needed for Championship boss

Wayne Rooney does appear to have settled the ship somewhat at Derby County, even if the Rams aren’t exactly pulling up trees.

Now level on points with bitter rivals Nottingham Forest and within three points of Rotherham, Derby do certainly look harder to beat and recent reports suggested the players were willing to throw their support behind the idea of seeing Rooney handed the role on a permanent basis.

Still, there is so much uncertainty. With a takeover still looming and no decision on the managerial front expected until its complete, The Sun’s Alan Nixon has provided an update on another man linked with the post.

Answering a question on Twitter yesterday, the journalist revealed that there would be a sizeable compensation fee involved should Derby wish to appoint Swansea City boss, Steve Cooper.

The former England U17 coach has been linked with a move to the East Midlands after an impressive time of it in his first senior role in South Wales, taking the Swans to the play-offs last season.

With a side built on young players, he would fit part of the criteria The Mirror suggested the club’s potential new owners were looking for in terms of developing young talent.

Still, Nixon describes any compensation that’d need to be paid as ‘big’, which could complicate matters.

GIVEMESPORT’s Jonathan Gorrie says…

Luckily for the potential new owners, Rooney does appear to have stopped the slide, making life somewhat easier.

They may not be the most thrilling side in the world under his watch but he remains unbeaten in the last five games, giving everyone at the club some breathing space.

Cooper would certainly be an interesting appointment given the profile of his job at Swansea but perhaps the money will prove too much of a stumbling block, especially given the reported FFP concerns.

Whatever happens, Rooney is at least buying everyone time.

