Mikel Arteta looked a wounded man as he faced the cameras following Arsenal's 1-0 defeat to Burnley at the Emirates.

The Gunners are now 15th after their third consecutive Premier League defeat and it's hard to argue they deserved any more against the Clarets.

Sean Dyche's men arrived in north London having failed to win any of their prior away games in the league this season.

If that knowledge should have buoyed the Gunners, it failed to have the desired effect.

Arsenal had 18 attempts but failed to score, the latest indication that their misfiring attack isn't fit for purpose on current form.

Matters were made worse by Granit Xhaka once again losing his cool, scuppering what had been a positive start to the second half by grabbing Ashley Westwood's throat and being sent off.

There wasn't much for Arteta to say in his post-match interview, except that Xhaka's behaviour had been "unacceptable".

Kieran Tierney then spoke to Sky Sports and while it may raise questions about why one of the senior players wasn't hauled in front of the microphone, the Scotsman did very well in his media duties.

The left-back was honest to a fault and as a result, he's been praised by Arsenal fans on social media.

"[The boos] were deserved," he said, via Goal.

"They are coming out here and supporting us. It is hard to say the red card cost us the game. It was always going to be a lot tougher.

"We are not showing the manager what we can do and how much we believe in him. Every game there are signs we are doing a bit better but it is still not good enough. At half time we need to be going in in the lead but we are not doing that.

Arsenal fans respond

"Hard work is the only thing [that can fix this], nothing else for it. There are no excuses. There is nothing I can say that will make people believe a positive thing is going to come out of this.

"We are lucky we have a great manager. We just need to show better on the pitch."

One fan wrote on Twitter that Tierney was "the real captain of this team" - a pointed dig at Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Another added: "He should be given the armband tomorrow."

Take a look at some of the reaction below:

