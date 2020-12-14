Crystal Palace transfer news: Money could be available; two names linked

A rousing end to the draw with Tottenham Hotspur showed the power of a Crystal Palace crowd.

After such a disappointing loss to Newcastle United on home soil, the two-thousand fans permitted access to Selhurst Park were treated to an enterprising performance to put a dent in Tottenham’s title chase.

With Eberechi Eze impressing, the big summer signing looks to be going from strength to strength in the Premier League and weekend reports hinted at more potential additions.

According to the print edition of Sunday’s Sun (page 59), the Eagles do have money to spend after missing out on the signing of Ismaila Sarr over the course of the summer.

2021 sees a number of players’ contracts expire - including big earners such as Christian Benteke and Max Meyer - so there could be quite the reshuffle at Selhurst Park.

Indeed, the struggles to shift high earners was something talked about by the Guardian way back in the summer of 2019, so having money available ahead of the summer looks to be a reasonably rare occurrence when taking recent seasons into account.

Within the piece, a move for Fiorentina’s Christian Kouame is touted as Palace look to strengthen their attacking ranks, with Sarr thought to remain on their transfer radar.

GIVEMESPORT’s Jonathan Gorrie says…

Even aside from naming targets, this has to be seen as a promising report for the Eagles.

To have money available ahead of a potential rebuild speaks to a potentially exciting future for the club, particularly given the early success of Eze. Should more additions in that mould follow, Palace could have a very different look next season as they enter a new phase.

With the club understood to be aiming to drive down the average age in their squad, younger players may come in to give the side a very different look.

All in all, things look to be on the up.

News Now - Sport News