Canelo Alvarez returns to the ring for the first time in over a year to fight Callum Smith this weekend.

The Mexican is arguably one of the greatest pound-for-pound boxers in the history of the sport, as well as one of boxing’s biggest stars.

Canelo currently holds the WBA (super) middleweight title as well as the ‘The Ring’ middleweight belt.

Alvarez has only lost once in his professional career, back in 2013 to an undefeated Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather via split decision that went in favour of the American.

Now, Alvarez will step into the ring to go toe-to-toe with Brit Callum Smith, who is currently undefeated. With 27 professional wins – 19 coming from KO – this is set up for a great super-middleweight clash.

Described as Alvarez’s toughest test yet, the Mexican will be looking to defend his crown against Smith, who’s considered one of the best at 168lbs.

Canelo will defend his WBA and Ring Magazine titles, as well as the two battling for the vacant WBC super-middleweight belt.

Here is everything you need to know about the bout taking place this weekend.

When?

The fight is set to take place on December 19, which means both boxers would have been out the ring for over a year since their last bouts.

Where?

The fight will be taking place in the state of Texas in America.

What time?

As the event is being held in the USA, boxing fans in Britain will unfortunately have to wait up for this clash, with the ring walk for the main event scheduled between 4am and 5am GMT.

How can I watch?

The fight is being streamed exclusively on DAZN worldwide. The newly-launched service can be bought for just £1.99 a month for boxing fans around the world.

The Undercard

If this highly-anticipated clash wasn’t already enough, the undercard has shaped up to include some top prospects, including a WBC flyweight title defence from Julio Cesar Martinez.

Francisco Rodriguez Jr. vs. Julio Martinez (Flyweight)

Diego Pacheco vs. Rodolfo Gomez Jr., (Super-middleweight)

Alexis Espino vs. Ashton Sykes, (Super-middleweight)

Frank Sanchez vs. Julian Frenandez (Heavyweight)

Austin Williams vs. Miguel Angel Hernandez, (Middleweight)

