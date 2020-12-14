Gerard Houllier has sadly passed away at the age of 73.

The Frenchman managed Liverpool, Aston Villa, Paris Saint-Germain and France during his career.

Tributes have been pouring in for Houllier across social media.

But one person who has caused a stir with his reaction to Houllier's passing is businessman and TV personality, Lord Alan Sugar.

Lord Sugar caused outrage when he used Houllier's passing to have a pop at Piers Morgan.

He wrote: "Sad news on Gérard Houlier. Nice fellow. I can imagine that Piers Morgan will devote half of GMB show telling every one how he knew him so well and go back ages."

That tweet has been received extremely badly and understandably so.

One man that reacted with rage was Jamie Carragher, who played under Houllier at Liverpool.

Carragher branded Sugar a 'f***ing idiot' and told him to delete his tweet.

Carragher has since deleted his tweet, while Sugar has not taken Carragher's advice.

Lord Sugar has shown no remorse for his reaction to Houllier's death, only apologising for the fact he spelt his name wrong.

BBC journalist Dan Walker also had a go at Lord Sugar, saying: "There is a time and a place Lord Sugar. May I humbly suggest that this is neither the time nor the place."

But The Apprentice presenter bit back, stating: "May I suggest you get a life, chill out see the truth and irony in my comment and mind your own b*****y business."

Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamman has also criticised Lord Sugar.

The German midfielder wrote: "You obviously didn’t know him otherwise you’d pay him the respect he deserved. One of the few gentleman in the football world, which can’t be said of yourself."

It's really sad that Lord Sugar would tweet such insensitive things. But it's even sadder than he shows no remorse and sees nothing wrong with his actions.

R.I.P, Gerard Houllier.

