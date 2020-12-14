West Brom news: Slaven Bilic set for press-conference

A late Dwight Gayle winner broke West Bromwich Albion hearts.

Indeed, Darnell Furlong revealed to the club’s official website that he and his teammates were devastated after losing to Newcastle late on, despite an otherwise relatively impressive performance.

Prior to the game, there were media reports suggesting Slaven Bilic could lose his job should he lose on Tyneside, though a noted journalist has provided an update on that matter.

The Birmingham Mail’s Joe Chapman seemed to indicate on Twitter that, because the club had scheduled a pre-match press conference with Bilic, that there was little suggestion the Croatian would lose his job in the imminent future.

Obviously, a manager hosting a press conference prior to a game is nothing new but the fact he’ll be in tow would suggest he’s got at least another game in charge despite those previous reports.

Sadly for him however, that’s away at Manchester City tomorrow night.

GIVEMESPORT’s Jonathan Gorrie says…

If Bilic is close to the precipice at the Hawthorns, it would seem harsh to act after a game with Manchester City.

West Brom’s season is unlikely to be defined by their games against such elite sides, so surely Tuesday’s fixture is far from make-or-break for the manager.

There is also the small matter of the potential ownership of the club. Indeed, there have been suggestions discussions have been held over the sale of the Baggies and, theoretically, any new owner would want their own man in place.

Bilic is out of contract at the end of the season anyway and West Brom are still only three points off safety, such is the nature of the Premier League this season, so any rash decision after a City game would seem ill-advised unless someone else is lined up.

