Celtic latest news: Three manager names linked; two with big club connections

One of the biggest jobs in Britain, the Celtic job certainly requires an awful lot of any potential manager.

With standards high amongst the club’s fanbase and the goldfish bowl nature of working in the football mad city of Glasgow, the specific requirements needed has been something frequently discussed by the likes of Ian McGarry on the Transfer Window Podcast.

So, perhaps it's of little surprise to see former names linked with the post even despite the board’s backing of current boss Neil Lennon in a difficult period for the Scottish giants.

According to the Sun, ex-Hoops chief Martin O’Neill is keen on a return to management, putting the club on red alert should they ultimately decide to part company with Lennon.

Indeed, further down in the piece, they also reveal that the club have put ‘feelers’ out for former captain Paul Lambert, currently in charge of Ipswich.

A popular figure amongst the club’s support given his playing exploits, Lambert’s side currently lie in sixth in a tightly-congested League One table, though has suffered something of a downturn in managerial fortune.

An exciting young manager during his early success with Norwich City, a move to Aston Villa in 2012 sparked a slide back down the divisions, amid fleeting spells with the likes of Blackburn, Stoke and Wolves.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke is also understood to have been considered but the Tartan Army’s qualification for the delayed Euro 2020 does look to have complicated matters.

GIVEMESPORT’s Jonathan Gorrie says…

The Celtic board aren’t exactly the most popular amongst support given their decision to back Lennon but links to managers like these do go to show they aren’t a huge amount of options.

O’Neill may have previously helped them dominate Scottish football but hasn’t worked since leaving Nottingham Forest after a mixed spell over a year ago now, while Lambert isn’t exactly pulling up trees in League One.

Granted, they may fit the mould in terms of understanding Celtic but, given their recent time of it, wouldn’t exactly be the most inspiring appointments in the current climate.

