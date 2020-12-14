Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus pandemic, France Football decided that the 2020 Ballon d'Or ceremony would not take place.

Instead, the French magazine decided to pick a team to make up the best XI in history.

Named 'the Ballon d'Or 'Dream Team', 10 nominees were picked for every position.

A panel of 140 journalists from around the world then voted for the players they thought should make the side.

The team was released on Monday afternoon and you can view it below.

Formation: (3-4-3)

Goalkeeper: Lev Yashin

Defender: Cafu

Defender: Franz Beckenbauer

Defender: Paolo Maldini

Midfielder: Xavi

Midfielder: Lothar Matthaus

Midfielder: Diego Maradona

Midfielder: Pele

Forward: Lionel Messi

Forward: Ronaldo Nazario

Forward: Cristiano Ronaldo

So. Many. Legends. That is some team.

Of course, there have been so many incredible players in the history of football so some big names were always going to miss out.

Arguably the most controversial omission is Dutch legend, Johan Cruyff.

Cruyff was a magician during his time at Ajax and Barcelona. However, with so many attacking greats, the Dutch legend was unable to make the side.

Zinedine Zidane is also the very definition of a footballing legend but he doesn't make the side, with Xavi included instead.

Other massive names to miss the best XI include Gordon Banks, Bobby Moore, Sergio Ramos, Ronaldinho and Alfredo Di Stéfano.

France Football also released the second team and third team.

View the second team below:

And view the third team below:

