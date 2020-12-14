Wolves transfers: Short-term target the ideal Raul Jimenez replacement

The loss of Raul Jimenez is gutting for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

One of the most prolific marksmen outside the top six, the Mexican’s seventeen goals last season was naturally Wolves’ main source of firepower, with no other player reaching double figures.

So, with Jimenez facing a long road to recovery after surgery on a fractured skull, it’s of little surprise to see the club linked with a move for a striker in January.

According to The Sun, Salomon Rondon has emerged as a target.

Currently plying his trade in the Chinese Super League with Dalian Yifang, the Venezuelan has reportedly emerged as a potential short-term option and, theoretically, would be a wise addition.

Indeed, Rondon has proven to be a capable target man for both West Brom and Newcastle during his time in the Premier League, even if his assist record of 15 in 140 games in England’s top division isn’t exactly thrilling.

Praised by Rafa Benitez during their time together on Tyneside for his ability to ‘fight’ defenders and create space for others, Alan Shearer also spoke highly of the player - hailing his outing against Bournemouth in 2019 as the ‘complete centre-forward’s performance’.

Statistically too, he does mirror Jimenez’s hold-up play somewhat.

During the 2018/19 campaign with Newcastle, Rondon won more aerial duels per game than Jimenez did last season (4.6 to 2.3, via WhoScored) and registered one more assist (6 to 7).

While his record of 2.8 shots over the same period trials Jimenez’s output of 3.1, it’d still see Rondon rank highest in the Wolves squad this season and there was only a marginal difference in their rate of key passes (1.3 to 1) in the Mexican’s favour.

With Wolves losing so many goals following his injury and the sale of Diogo Jota (second top scorer last year with seven) it does stand to reason that signing a player capable of bringing others into play would help spread the attacking load somewhat.

Rondon may not be overly prolific but has proven capable of operating as a battering ram of sorts, potentially allowing the likes of Daniel Podence, Pedro Neto and Adama Traore to score more goals.

Given the January transfer market is expected to be relatively low-key, Rondon looks the perfect singing on a short-term basis.

