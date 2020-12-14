Chelsea caused a major shock earlier this year when Petr Cech was named in their Premier League squad.

Frank Lampard explained his decision to include Cech in his squad.

"Yeah Pete’s been training with the goalkeepers for a little while," he explained, per the Metro.

"He spends a lot of days with them, which is invaluable for his experience, helps us in training, helps me to know that he’s passing on that quality and experience to the goalkeepers.

"We had a spare space in the squad, we know this year is like no other because of Covid and what it might do to selection and isolation through the year. So it was a very easy one. Pete still does his day job but he’s there if we need him."

Cech, 38, is yet to play for Chelsea's first team since his return.

He made his first competitive start on Monday evening for the Blues' development side against Tottenham.

But his comeback couldn't have started any worse.

Within moments, Cech's attempt to play out of the back led to a Spurs corner.

And Cech would concede shortly after as a result from his error.

A ball was headed into the box and a Spurs player was on hand to convert from close range.

Cech would would be beaten again 15 minutes later.

The Czech legend was stuck in no-mans land and he was left hapless as a header from Dane Scarlett found its way past him and into the net.

Scarlett is just 16 years old and wasn't even born when Cech agreed to sign for Chelsea in 2004.

Oh no, Petr.

Of course, it's still early days and the game is just being used for Cech to get some minutes under his belt.

But that isn't how Cech would have envisaged his return to competitive action, that's for sure.

It can only get better from here for the Chelsea hero.

