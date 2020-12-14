Everton transfer news: England international could be keen on move amid January rumours

Everton’s season certainly got back underway over the course of the weekend as Carlo Ancelotti got the better of his former player Frank Lampard.

After a fairly miserable run of results, the Toffees became only the fourth Premier League side to stop Chelsea’s expensively-assembled attack from scoring in a crucial 1-0 win.

As if the weekend wasn’t good enough already, reports from The Mirror point to a potentially promising January market.

With Marcel Brands and Carlo Ancelotti teaming up to capture James Rodriguez and Allan amongst others during their first summer together, it’s fair to say Everton have proven they can make eye-catching moves in the transfer market.

According to the publication’s Sunday print edition (page 73), the Merseyside outfit are keen on both Dele Alli and Harry Winks amid their respective struggles to get into the Tottenham side ahead of the delayed Euro 2020 tournament.

Alli is also understood to be a target for PSG, though the article does suggest Winks would be open to the idea of a temporary exit to work alongside Ancelotti in an effort to keep himself in the England reckoning.

Compared to Andres Iniesta by former manager Mauricio Pochettino, Winks has proven a more adept passer than Everton’s most used trident. Indeed, he’s amassed a 87.6% (via WhoScored) passing average, higher than anything Abdoulaye Doucoure, Andre Gomes or Allan have been able to produce.

On average, he attempts more passes too. Winks’ 52.5 per game would see him rank first out of the aforementioned options, perhaps giving Everton more control in games from deeper positions.

GIVEMESPORT’s Jonathan Gorrie says…

The Athletic recently suggested the player would be keen to remain in the top six should he leave Spurs and, while Everton aren’t considered mainstays there, do appear to have an exciting project and have the pull factor of boasting one of Europe’s most successful managers.

If he’s available, Winks would be an astute to addition to the Everton cause.

