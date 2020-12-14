Liverpool transfer news: Glowing reports sent to Klopp about Premier League midfielder

Much of Liverpool’s recent success has come from buying from within the Premier League, only to take those arrivals up a notch.

Indeed, the likes of Sadio Mane, Georginio Wijnaldum and Andy Robertson have emerged as tent poles of the Reds’ all-conquering last few campaigns after cutting their teeth elsewhere in England’s top division.

So, transfer reports to have emerged in the print edition of The Sunday Mirror (December 13th) warrant further discussion.

On page 73 of the paper, it is claimed that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is keen on two Brighton players.

Both central defender Ben White and midfield anchor Yves Bissouma are touted as potential targets with Klopp understood to have received glowing reports about the latter.

Bissouma, on average, makes the third-highest number of tackles per game (3.5, via WhoScored) in the Premier League and his 2.96 progressive passes over the same period (FBref) would see him rank second in that metric of any regular Liverpool midfielder.

With Wijnaldum expected to leave upon the expiration of his contract, perhaps Bissouma could emerge as a potential replacement.

Looking at a direct comparison between the two on WhoScored, the Brighton man does marginally beat his Anfield counterpart for shots per game (1.5 to 0.9) and aerials won (1.5 to 1).

Passing wise, Wijnaldum bests Bissouma in terms of average completion rate (91.2% to 86.1%) but a deeper dive into the types of passes they make is interesting.

Going back to FBref, Bissouma makes more passes on average into the final third per game than Wijnaldum (4.07 to 3.45) which could explain as to why his completion rate is lower, with the final third stat suggesting the Mali international is a touch more expansive and therefore takes more risks.

GIVEMESPORT’s Jonathan Gorrie says…

Bissouma does look like a good box-to-box option for Liverpool.

Capable of doing his duty defensively and offering a route into the final third, he could fulfil the Wijnaldum role should he eventually leave, and Klopp certainly has precedent when it comes to turning Premier League players lower down the division into top-level performers.

As far as attainable midfielders at this level go, Bissouma looks a great option.

