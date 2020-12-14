Everton produced a surprise 1-0 victory over Chelsea in their Premier League clash on Saturday evening.

Carlo Ancelotti's side had going into the game on the back of some poor form, having won just one of their previous seven Premier League games.

Chelsea, in contrast, were in great form.

Frank Lampard's side hadn't lost since September, a run spanning 14 games.

But the Toffees ripped up the form book as they emerged victors thanks to Gylfi Sigurdsson's 22nd minute goal.

Richarlison featured and was taken off in stoppage-time during his side's victory.

The Brazilian was involved in a Twitter spat with a Chelsea fan in the game's aftermath.

Yesterday morning, Richarlison took to the social media platform to wish everyone good morning apart from the 'crybaby' Chelsea fans.

That tweet, understandably, led to some anger from Chelsea fans.

One Blues supporter, @CFCMod_, tweeted a picture in response of Richarlison holding his face on the floor alongside the caption: "I’m sorry that you almost passed away here."

The 23-year-old wasn't going to let that slide.

He issued a perfect response, replying with a GIF of him scoring a header against Chelsea in December last year.

The Chelsea fan responded: "You spent 90 minutes in Reece James’ pocket."

And Richarlison dropped the mic by replying: "Thanks 3 pts thanks thanks cry."

Richarlison is getting into a habit of getting into spats on social media.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Richarlison sent Jamie Carragher a 'shushing' emoji after the Liverpool legend suggested he was a diver.

It's for this exact reason that Richarlison is well thought of at Everton.

The Brazilian is brilliant on the pitch and he also enjoys getting involved in banter off it.

