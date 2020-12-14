Danny Drinkwater has had a tumultuous few years.

The Englishman was on top of the world after winning the Premier League with Leicester in 2016.

His form for the Foxes saw him make three appearances for England and also earned him a £35m move to Chelsea.

However, he has been unable to make an impact at the Blues.

Drinkwater played just 22 times in his first season for the club.

In 2019/20, Drinkwater was sent on loan to Aston Villa and Burnley but he failed to make an impression at either side.

Despite not being a part of Frank Lampard's plans, Drinkwater is still at Chelsea and featured for their U23s in the Premier League 2 match against Spurs on Monday evening.

But it did not go well for the 30-year-old as he was sent off late on.

Drinkwater was on the other end of a hefty challenge from 16-year-old, Alfie Devine, in the 73rd minute.

The veteran midfielder did not take it well and he lashed out at Devine as he ran past.

His actions sparked a mass brawl and, when the situation calmed down, both players were eventually sent off.

Drinkwater's career has hit a new low.

To be fair, you can understand why he was annoyed. That was an awful challenge by Devine.

But Drinkwater is old enough and wise enough to know that you shouldn't react like that.

The game eventually ended 3-2 to Chelsea after a brilliant comeback.

Petr Cech, making his first competitive start since announcing he was coming out of retirement, gifted Spurs a corner and conceded after just two minutes.

It was 2-0 shortly after as Spurs extended their lead.

But second half goals from Chelsea, courtesy of Marcel Lewis and Myles Peart-Harris, set up a grandstand finish.

And Peart-Harris got his second goal of the game in the 88th minute to win all three points for Chelsea.

