The Champions League last-16 draw on Monday evening produced some cracking ties.

Manchester United's conquerors, RB Leipzig, will play Liverpool in a fascinating matchup.

Atletico Madrid will battle it out against Chelsea in what promises to be a close affair.

But undoubtedly the tie of the round sees Paris Saint-Germain come up against Barcelona.

The game will see Neymar play against his former club.

The Brazilian forward broke Barcelona fans' hearts when he decided to leave for PSG in 2017.

However, despite making the move, Neymar maintains a good relationship with Barcelona superstar, Lionel Messi.

Earlier this month, Neymar admitted that it is his dream to play alongside Messi once again.

"What I want most of all is to play with Messi again, to be able to enjoy him once again on the pitch," Neymar told ESPN, per BBC.

"He can play in my place, I have no problem with that! But I want to play with him next year, for sure. We have to do it next season."

Neymar took to social media to send Messi a message after the Champions League draw.

He posted a picture of him congratulating Messi after he won the Ballon d'Or alongside the caption: "See you soon my friend."

Hopefully Neymar will be able to take to the pitch when the two sides meet next February.

The PSG winger was on the other end of a poor challenge on Sunday evening that saw him stretchered off in some pain.

It was believed he could be out for a prolonged period of time but initial scans hint that his injury is not as bad as first feared.

"The medical examinations carried out on Neymar Jr are reassuring following his twisted ankle in Sunday's game against Lyon. Further examinations will be carried out in 48 hours," a statement on PSG's website reads, per Goal.

"Abou Diallo suffered a hamstring lesion in Sunday's game and will return to competition in early January."

Let's hope Neymar recovers in time and is able to line-up against Messi at the start of next year.

