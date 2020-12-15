Neymar was stretchered off in tears at the end of Paris Saint-Germain's 1-0 loss to Lyon on Sunday evening.

The Brazilian was left writing on the floor in agony after being on the wrong end of an awful challenge from Thiago Mendes.

It was feared that Neymar may be out for some time.

However, initial scans were positive and it is believed that the Brazilian has escaped without suffering a serious injury.

Before the positive news, Neymar's father took to Instagram to launch a stunning rant about his son not getting enough protection from the game's officials.

“Damn… how much longer? We have spoken about this so much, we have so underlined the excess of violence," he began.

“Why not stop it at the beginning, with the first foul, why wait until the seventh, eighth, ninth foul?

“We are not taking the necessary measures throughout the whole game, where Neymar suffered the usual rotation of fouls, and always violent ones.

“This encourages these types of players and attitudes. If this sort of thing is allowed to continue, football will really lose a lot.

“FOR HOW MUCH LONGER WILL THE VICTIM BE THE ONE AT FAULT?

“It is up to the person who controls the match, the person who has the opportunity to protect... ahh...

“What can we do? I hope that God looks after you.”

It's understandable that Neymar's father is angry.

The Brazilian is always the victim of poor challenges and he has suffered multiple injury problems in the past.

Fortunately, on this occasion, Neymar seems to have escaped with only a minor injury.

According to L'Equipe and RMC, per Get French Football News, the 28-year-old is expected to miss just three weeks, meaning he should return in January.

If all goes to plan, Neymar should be fully fit once again when he plays against former club Barcelona in the Champions League in February.

