Another week, another Cristiano Ronaldo record.

The Portuguese became the first player since the turn of the century to win 400 games in Europe's top-five leagues on Sunday night, a feat he accomplished courtesy of Juventus's 3-1 win over Genoa in Serie A.

The Bianconeri had actually been pegged back within four minutes of Paulo Dybala's opener.

It fell to Ronaldo - who was making his 100th appearance for the Old Lady - to score two penalties, a brace which took his tally to 14 in all competitions this season.

Juventus have drawn so many games already that the win only moved them fourth in the table.

That's no fault of their star forward, however, as he's still scored 10 goals in just the seven games he's featured in, missing a handful due to illness and being rested for the Champions League.

Now that European competition is out of the way until February, Andrea Pirlo will not have to be so sparing and Ronaldo was at his most merciless from the penalty spot against Genoa.

And thanks to the game at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris taking place behind closed doors, we were able to hear exactly what was said between the two sets of players.

In Premier League coverage, that usually sparks a barrage of desperate apologies from the commentators for bad language, but over in Serie A, the mind games are a little more artful.

Genoa goalkeeper Mattia Perin first tried to tease him by asking "central yet?"

Ronaldo initially made no reply, but then shouted "Where are you going, Perin?!" after blasting the ball into the back of the net.

In the closing stages, the Real Madrid and Manchester United legend stepped up for a free-kick. Perin, seemingly not having learned his lesson, could be heard shouting (via Goal): "Get up, get up, no barrier, I want to see the ball."

With his players not forming a wall, Ronaldo then opted for a short pass rather than aiming for goal, at which point the final whistle went anyway. But Perin had seen enough to mock him again, calling "scary, huh? Why don't you kick without a barrier?"

It all seemed pretty good natured, particularly as the stopper is actually on loan from the Italian champions.

It's safe to say we know who got the last laugh, overall.

