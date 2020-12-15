While Conor McGregor prepares to fight Dustin Poirier at UFC 257, he's once again got Jake Paul calling him out.

After beating Nate Robinson on the undercard of Mike Tyson's exhibition match draw with Roy Jones Jr last month, Paul warned the Irishman he'd "knock him out".

The YouTube personality seems to be the one man who really thinks he has a chance of facing the Notorious.

Dana White dismissed his claims earlier this week, with McGregor focused on his return to the Octagon in January.

Yet that hasn't stopped Paul going on a foul-mouthed rant while draped in the tricolour, smoking a cigar and drinking in a sports car. All the hallmarks of a boxing great right there...

Pre-warning: there's some very strong language.

"Good morning, Conor McGregor. I know you are probably beating up old dudes in a bar right now," Paul said.

"Conor you could do a lot better. But happy Monday. My team sent you a 50 million dollar offer this morning, 50 million dollars cash, proof of funds, the biggest fight offer you've ever been offered, but you are scared to fight me Conor, you are ducking me because you don't want to lose to a f****** YouTuber.

"You are a 0-1 as a boxer, I'm 2-0 as a boxer. I just came off the eighth biggest pay-per-view event in history, but you want to fight Dustin Poirier who has less followers on Instagram than my f****** dog, that's a fact."

Paul then took aim at UFC chief White for shutting down the possibility of a bout taking place.

"Dana White, you are a f****** p**** too. You ugly f****** bald b****," he said.



"You say there is a zero percent chance of this fight happening... Conor, you are scared. Dana, you are scared. Sign the f****** contract you idiots, Jesus f****** Christ. Irish b****."

Nate Diaz has since responded to the video, tweeting:

"Jake Paul u [sic] need your a** beat for free u spoiled f*** u can’t really fight dumbs*** your gonna end up with your a** whooped for real somewhere talking like that."

Paul's 2-0 record which he speaks of comes thanks to victories over AnEsonGib and then Robinson.

Sure, if Floyd Mayweather is willing to entertain his brother, Logan Paul, then who are we to judge what is pure fantasy anymore?

It'll be intriguing to see if he gets any response from McGregor.

