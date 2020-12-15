Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury are set for a showdown fight in May 2021 after positive talks took place between promoters Eddie Hearn and Bob Arum.

The fight has been rumoured to be on the cards for much of 2020, although Joshua’s ninth-round defeat of Kubrat Pulev on Saturday night eliminated another blockade in the way of the big-money bout.

Joshua defended the WBA, IBF, IBO and WBO titles in victory over the Bulgarian, although would potentially have to vacate the latter of those belts in order to fight Fury, with Oleksandr Usyk the mandatory challenger.

Hearn and Arum are discussing terms over a potential two-fight deal, with the rematch set to take place later in 2021.

According to Hearn, talks are progressing well, with only a potential – but unlikely – court-ordered rematch against Deontay Wilder standing in the way of Fury’s participation in what is expected to be an undisputed title fight.

Hearn explained to Sky Sports:

“I had a good chat with [Bob Arum] last night. It’s positive. I think we’re all in the same position. We want to move forward with the fight, quickly as well, which is good news for fans.

“Just trying to solve any remaining issues of the fight, of which there aren’t many, to be honest with you, and try and move forward collectively to let the governing bodies know that we plan to stage this fight probably in May, and we would like this to be for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world.”

Asked after the fight about the prospect of a bout with Fury, Joshua replied: “I started this game in 2013. I’ve been chasing all the belts, dealing with mandatories. Of course I want a challenge, it’s not about the opponent it’s about the legacy and the belt.

“Whoever’s got the belt I’d love to compete with them, if that is Tyson Fury, let it be Tyson Fury. It’s no big deal.”

Fury, however, didn’t seem too impressed with Joshua’s answer.

In a video posted to social media, he said: “There you go everyone, Anthony Joshua just s**** himself on live television.

“He got asked if he wanted the fight, and he went around the bushes and put his a**** in the hedge. I want the fight, I want the fight next, I will knock him out inside three rounds.

“He’s a big bum dosser, can’t wait to knock him out.”

We think it's about time that the verbal jabs become real ones. Make it happen, Eddie.

