Mino Raiola will not be the toast of Old Trafford after his comments about Paul Pogba last week.

Manchester United were busy preparing for their pivotal Champions League match against RB Leipzig - which they ultimately lost 3-2 - when the Frenchman's future was called into doubt.

In an interview with Tuttosport, his agent declared Pogba's time at United was "over".

It posed a huge selection dilemma for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Norwegian may have been tempted to drop the World Cup winner altogether, but brought him on from the bench in Germany. He went on to enforce an own goal and significantly improved the Red Devils' attack.

Pogba then started Saturday evening's 0-0 draw with Manchester City, though he was unable to provide much inspiration in a drab derby.

Perhaps those two contrasting performances summed up the situation since his £89 million signing from Juventus in 2016. One minute, he's a game-changer, but the next he's blowing cold again.

That means there would inevitably mixed feelings about his eventual departure from the north-west, but Raiola has now moved to clarify exactly what he meant by Pogba's time being "over".

"Pogba will have a great future. In England, they’re very sensitive when you talk about Pogba. I’ve just expressed my thoughts," he was quoted by the Mirror.

“I’ve said that Paul can leave in the summer, it’s hard to do top deals in January.”

A summer move would indeed seem the best option for all parties. It would cause less disruption and Ed Woodward would not have to spend the New Year scratching around for a replacement.

It's interesting that Raiola has spoken out to clear up the situation, particularly after Pogba took to social media following the Manchester derby.

Pogba was unhappy at rumours he'd be re-joining Juventus in January, writing on Instagram:

“I’ve always fought and will always fight for @manchesterunited, my teammates and the fans.

“Bla bla is not important. The future is far, today is what matters and I am 1000% involved! Always strong together.. all has been clear between the club and myself and that will never change.

“When you don’t know what’s going on inside don’t talk #SpeakTheTruthOrRemainSilent

#united #talktothehand."

