We reached new levels of '2020 gone wild' in Chelsea's U23 game against Tottenham.

Where normally, you might tune in to a bit of Premier League 2 action to see how some of the youngsters are getting on, the Blues fielded not just Danny Drinkwater but a 38-year-old Petr Cech against their rivals.

The game wasn't short of flash points, either.

Drinkwater, 30, managed to spark a brawl after lashing out at 16-year-old Alfie Devine following a heavy tackle.

It was pretty undignified from the experienced midfielder, but it was a dangerous tackle from the teenager and Drinkwater can't afford to risk injury when he's had such a difficult stint at Stamford Bridge as it is.

Regardless, Chelsea's 3-2 victory will primarily be remembered as the day Cech came out of retirement.

The former Czech Republic international, who made 433 Premier League appearances over 15 years at Chelsea and latterly, Arsenal, had a nightmare start.

The veteran stopper tried to play out from the back, but inadvertently put the ball out for a corner.

Spurs defender Jubril Okedina made it 1-0 from the resulting set piece.

Dane Scarlett - who wasn't even BORN when Cech made his debut in English football in February 2004 (yes, we feel hideously old too now) - then doubled the Lilywhites' lead.

Cech was far off his line and despite his flapping, 16-year-old Scarlett who recently made his debut for the first team in the Europa League, made it 2-0.

You can see the Chelsea man's full highlights below:

Why was he playing at all? Well, the legendary 'keeper may be the club's technical and performance director, but he's also been named in their 25-man squad as an emergency goalkeeper.

As such, Frank Lampard will have wanted him to get some game time under his belt.

His errors ultimately didn't matter too much as Chelsea managed to turn the game around and score three second-half goals.

Somewhere in west London, Kepa Arrizabalaga's probably breathing a sigh of relief as Cech won't be bothering him for that back-up spot too soon.

