The Premier League is littered with top quality players who are aged 21 or below

Kai Havertz, Ferran Torres, Fabio Silva and others were added to the English top-flight's exciting pool of youngsters back in the summer.

It now means that Premier League clubs are forking out some seriously high salaries for players in the U21 bracket.

But which member of this exciting collection of young stars makes the biggest dent in their respective club's wage bill?

We've answered that very question below, providing the 25 highest-paid Premier League players aged 21 or younger for the 2020/21 season.

Let's take a look...

All figures sourced from spotrac.com.

25. Mohamed Salisu (Southampton)

Age: 21

Salary: £23,077-a-week

24. Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham)

Age: 21

Salary: £23,077-a-week

23. Andi Zeqiri (Brighton)

Age: 21

Salary: £25,000-a-week

22. Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United)

Age: 20

Salary: £27,500-a-week

21. Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace)

Age: 21

Salary: £28,846-a-week

20. Nathan Ferguson (Crystal Palace)

Age: 20

Salary: £28,846-a-week

19. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton)

Age: 21

Salary: £30,769-a-week

18. Jack Clarke (Tottenham)

Age: 20

Salary: £30,769-a-week

17. Tariq Lamptey (Brighton)

Age: 20

Salary: £35,000-a-week

16. Mason Greenwood (Manchester United)

Age: 19

Salary: £35,000-a-week

15. Rayan Ait Nouri (Wolves)

Age: 19

Salary: £36,538-a-week

14. William Saliba (Arsenal)

Age: 19

Salary: £40,000-a-week

13. Ki-Jana Hoever (Wolves)

Age: 18

Salary: £40,385-a-week

12. Billy Gilmour (Chelsea)

Age: 19

Salary: £43,269-a-week

11. Ferran Torres (Manchester City)

Age: 20

Salary: £46,154-a-week

10. Pedro Neto (Wolves)

Age: 20

Salary: £50,000-a-week

9. Niels Nkounkou (Everton)

Age: 20

Salary: £55,000-a-week

8. Ibrahima Diallo (Southampton)

Age: 21

Salary: £55,000-a-week

7. Brandon Williams (Manchester United)

Age: 20

Salary: £65,000-a-week

6. Fabio Silva (Wolves)

Age: 18

Salary: £80,000-a-week

5. Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Age: 21

Salary: £88,462-a-week

4. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)

Age: 19

Salary: £90,000-a-week

3. Reece James (Chelsea)

Age: 21

Salary: £100,000-a-week

2. Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea)

Age: 20

Salary: £120,000-a-week

1. Kai Havertz (Chelsea)

Age: 21

Salary: £140,000-a-week

Chelsea players make up four of the top five. Wolves are surprisingly the only other team to have multiple players in the top 10.

Liverpool don't have a single member of their squad in the top 25, while Torres is the only Manchester City man to feature.

Manchester United have two of their young stars in the top 25, but it's rather strange that Williams' salary is reportedly close to double that of Greenwood's.

The latter is certainly due a pay rise...

