Jake Paul has caused uproar with his latest call-out to Conor McGregor.

The Notorious is getting ready to fight Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 next month, but the YouTube personality is already eyeing him up for a return to the boxing ring.

Probably buoyed by brother Logan landing a PPV fight with Floyd Mayweather, the 23-year-old also warned McGregor he'd knock him out after inflicting the same punishment on Nate Robinson on the undercard of Mike Tyson's fight against Roy Jones Jr.

In Monday's foul-mouthed rant, he went way too far. First, he insulted the Irishman's fiancee and referenced the incident where McGregor was involved in a fight with a 50-year-old in a bar.

He then proceeded to offer him a $50 million fight before telling him:

"You are ducking me because you don't want to lose to a f****** YouTuber.

"You are a 0-1 as a boxer, I'm 2-0 as a boxer. I just came off the eighth biggest pay-per-view event in history, but you want to fight Dustin Poirier who has less followers on Instagram than my f****** dog, that's a fact."

He also called Dana White an "ugly f****** bald b****".

The consensus among most boxing fans, of course, is that the social media star is making a fool of himself. That's also a view shared in much of the UFC world.

White first dismissed Paul's chances of fighting McGregor.

Nate Diaz then shut him down over the video, warning him:

"Jake Paul u [sic] need your a** beat for free u spoiled f*** u can’t really fight dumbs*** your gonna end up with your a** whooped for real somewhere talking like that."

Paul has since tweeted him back, replying: "You saw what happened to the other Nate."

The American is talking about his recent KO of Nate Robinson last month. Robinson, of course, is a former NBA player who had never fought a professional bout before.

It's not quite the same thing, is it Jake?

Diaz then tagged his brother, writing: "@LoganPaul check this little h* b**** before someone does."

But Paul wasn't done, continuing his barrage with another couple of tweets:

"Aye @NateDiaz209 I already beat your boy up come get your mans [sic] then you can get the smoke too."

Someone, make it stop.

