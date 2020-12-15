Monday's Champions League draw threw up some very exciting last-16 ties.

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain will meet in a clash of Europe's struggling giants, while Chelsea will have to try and get past Diego Simeone's formidable Atletico Madrid side.

Liverpool also won't have it easy, the Reds drawing German side RB Leipzig, the team that knocked out Manchester United last week.

We cannot wait to see how the eight last-16 ties pan out and with the fixtures now set in stone, we've decided to have a go at ranking the remaining sides left in club football's biggest competition.

Using Tiermaker, we've placed the 16 teams who have qualified for the knockout rounds of the Champions League into six different categories, ranging from 'Big Favourites' to 'Start Packing Your Bags'.

Let's take a look...

2020/21 Champions League Tiermaker

Big favourites: Bayern Munich, Manchester City

Bayern will play Lazio in the last-16, while City drew Monchengladbach, so both should make the quarter-finals with ease. We'll be surprised if it's not one of these two sides lifting ol' Big Ears come the end of the season.

Should at least make the semis: Real Madrid, Juventus

Real Madrid are Champions League masters and Juve possess the competition's greatest ever player in Cristiano Ronaldo. Both were also handed favourable last-16 ties, so we're backing them to, at the least, make the final four.

Difficult draw: Chelsea, Liverpool, Barcelona, PSG

You wouldn't be shocked to see any member of this quartet exit the tournament in March after Monday's draw. But if Chelsea and Liverpool overcome their difficult ties and progress to the quarter-final stage, they'll be tough to stop. Sadly, we can't say the same about Barca or PSG...

Dark horses: RB Leipzig, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund

If Leipzig, Atletico and either Sevilla or Dortmund progress to the last eight, they'll all but certainly be the underdog in their quarter-final ties. However, you'd be a fool to bet against any of them going on to win the tournament, especially Leipzig and Atletico.

Not much of a chance: Atalanta, FC Porto

Can we see Atalanta and Porto beating Real Madrid and Juve? No, but we're also not ruling it out completely. Much stranger things have happened in the Champions League.

Start packing your bags: Borussia Monchengladbach, Lazio

Sorry guys, but Bayern and City are just too strong, especially over two legs. But knowing our luck with predictions, both Monchengladbach and Lazio will probably stun the world of football in the early months of 2021...

