Arsenal are an absolute mess right now.

The Gunners have lost four Premier League home games in a row, their latest defeat coming against Burnley last Sunday evening.

Club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored an own goal, while Granit Xhaka was shown a straight red card for lashing out at Ashley Westwood.

Summer signing Willian was also guilty of another woeful display under the lights in north London and Mikel Arteta will surely have to drop the Brazilian for tomorrow's game against Southampton.

Gunners fans have certainly had enough of the former Chelsea man, but what do those in positions of power at the club think of the 32-year-old?

Well, they're mighty confused, especially technical director Edu. Back in August, he was VERY excited about the arrival of his countryman.

"I am really excited and really happy to have a player like Willian because I'm convinced he'll be the one to impact the team straight away," he told Arsenal's official website.

"That, for me, is the most important one because I think the squad need a player like Willian to help them, to be with the guys, helping in all senses.

"That's why I'm so excited."

A poor prediction, but we all make them. However, most of us tend to avoid contradicting ourselves, even more so if our comments were going to seen and heard by millions around the world.

Sadly, that's exactly what Edu has done. When asked by the Mirror for his latest Willian verdict, the technical director replied: “What do you expect? Do you expect it straight away? Boom! Willian can be the best one?

"But he needs a little bit of time, it’s strange as well to say that but you need time to know the players who you are going to play with.

“Sometime you receive the ball in positions, sometimes in other positions, Mikel wants to play forwards, the other one wants to play to the side, there’s a little bit of adaptation."

How's that instant impact going, eh?

As we said previously, Arsenal are a complete mess and given the ineptitude of those from top to bottom at the club, the Gunners could genuinely be involved in a relegation battle this season.

Good luck, Mikel...

