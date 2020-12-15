Now, as we all know, there’s no ‘good’ way to break up a relationship. There are a lot of really bad ones, and then usual clichés.

And then there’s using a video from Bruce Buffer to help in ending it for you.

The ‘Voice of the Octagon’ was paid around £225 by a man that wanted aid from Bruce to help him dump his girlfriend.

The 63-year-old ring announcer uses his legendary catchphrase at the beginning of a UFC bout, to let everyone around the world know it’s about to start.

This was not the case, however, where he used his catchphrase in an almost completely different context.

Cameo is a celebrity messaging service where fans and followers can request a personal message from the celebs. It’s most commonly a birthday wish, a congratulations, or a simple hello, but not this particular one.

Instead, a man paid a fee on Cameo of £224.50 to receive the message from Bruce Buffer – dressed in a tuxedo – that he could use to help his personal issue.

Dressed to the 9s, Bruce uses his signature, belting voice to begin the video with his iconic phrase: “It’s time…for Kayleigh to move on”.

We can safely say no one has ever used this method for a break-up before. On top of that, we’re not sure if it will ever happen again.

The UFC announcer does have his ventures outside the octagon, including sending personalised video messages to fans across the world that want to hear his unique voice.

There are almost 700 other celebrities that have signed up to Cameo, which fans can request messages from, giving fans numerous options for who they would like a message from.

