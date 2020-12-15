The ‘Gypsy King’ has taken to social media to pose with his unique t-shirt that he has had made specifically for his feud with Anthony Joshua.

The faces of AJ and promoter Eddie Hearn are pictured alongside the words ‘You Big Dossers!’, with a big smiling approval from Fury himself.

After AJ’s dominant performance last weekend, knocking-out Bulgarian veteran Kubrat Pulev in the ninth round of their bout, sights seem to be set on the British heavyweight clash between Joshua and Fury.

AJ kept his unified heavyweight champion status, with the WBA, WBO and IBF titles successfully defended, and is now looking for that one remaining belt – the WBC – currently held by Fury after his dethroning of Deontay Wilder.

Following the victory against Pulev, AJ said: “I’ve been chasing all the belts, dealing with mandatories. Whoever’s got the belt I’d love to compete with them, if that is Tyson Fury, let it be Tyson Fury. It’s no big deal”.

An unimpressed ‘Gypsy King’ took to social media shortly afterwards, posting a video stating: “He got asked if he wanted the fight, and he went around the bushes and put his a*** in the hedge. I want the fight, I want the fight next, I will knock him out inside three rounds.

“He’s a big bum dosser. I can’t wait to knock him out”.

AJ and Fury are set for a spectacular showdown, that could be seen as early as May 2021, according to Eddie Hearn.

Explaining to Sky Sports, Hearn said: “I had a good chat with him (Bob Arum) last night. It’s positive. I think we’re all in the same position. We want to move forward with the fight, quickly as well, which is good news for fans.

“Just trying to solve any remaining issues of the fight, of which there aren’t many, to be honest with you, and try and move forward collectively to let the governing bodies know that we plan to stage this fight probably in May, and we would like this to be for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world.”

This is a very highly-anticipated clash, and boxing fans all over the world are waiting to see the fight confirmed, so let’s hope it’s announced soon.

News Now - Sport News