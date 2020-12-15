Lionel Messi will almost certainly not be a Barcelona player next season.

The Argentine legend was close to leaving the Catalan club back in the summer, however, he eventually stayed put to avoid a legal battle.

But come the end of the 2020/21 season, Barcelona will be unable to prevent Messi leaving, as his current contract will have expired.

The 33-year-old can enter into negotiations with other clubs on January 1st and Paris Saint-Germain are one of the frontrunners to sign the six-time Ballon d'Or winner on a free transfer.

Neymar expressed his desire to play alongside Messi again after PSG's recent victory over Manchester United and it seems the French side are confident of fulfilling the Brazilian's wishes.

That's because the Ligue 1 champions have told their stores to prepare for the announcement of the Argentine's arrival and the influx of business they will receive as a result.

Robin Bairner reports for Football Transfers that PSG's marketing department has already been briefed about the potential for Messi-mania in a few months time.

The club have also informed their partner stores to prepare for a rush of trade in the event of Messi's move to Paris.

One issue the club would still need to resolve is with regards to what number the Argentine would wear.

PSG's No.10 jersey currently belongs to Neymar and while the Brazilian is desperately trying to convince Messi to swap Spain for France, it's not yet known whether he'd be willing to sacrifice his number.

The latest revelations surrounding Messi's potential move to Paris will certainly add an extra bit of spice to Barcelona's meeting with PSG in the last-16 of the Champions League.

Imagine the scenes if one of Messi's last acts in a Barca shirt is to eliminate PSG, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe from the competition they're so desperate to win...

