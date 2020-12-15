West Brom news: Richard Keys attacks the Baggies' ambition

It’s been a fairly miserable return to the Premier League for West Bromwich Albion, even if they aren’t completely cut adrift just yet.

Indeed, they have the Premier League’s leakiest defence, conceding 25 goals in the league already and the sale of Ahmed Hegazi is thought to have been a source of frustration for under-fire manager Slaven Bilic.

With suggestions the Croatian is fighting for his job, everything adds up to a fairly miserable situation at the Hawthorns right now.

As if things weren’t bad enough, a certain Richard Keys has launched a blistering attack on the Baggies and their ambition.

Unable to add an awful lot to their squad over the course of the transfer window, Keys has lamented the lack of spending and urged West Brom to back Bilic in the long-term.

Writing in his personal blog, the former Sky Sports presenter didn’t hold back.

‘’They came up with no ambition,” wrote Keys.

“Yes - they would prefer to stay, but what chance has Slaven Bilic really got? They’ve spent diddly squat.

“They’re not good enough. Surely everybody at the club knows that? They’ve got to. So don’t blame Bilic. Give your man the time he deserves and needs. He’s principled. He’s the best you’ll find.”

GIVEMESPORT’s Jonathan Gorrie says…

To attack a side coming up in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic seems somewhat unfair.

As a result of the ongoing health crisis, the transfer market was undoubtedly changed and taking financial risks could prove catastrophic when thinking about the long-term.

It’s hard to argue against Keys’ assertion that West Brom haven’t been good enough since winning promotion but, given the circumstances, betting the farm on trying to stay up doesn’t seem like the wisest decision.

All in all, the West Brom board were in a difficult position this summer and have seemingly chosen to protect both the club and themselves in the long-run.

Frustrating as that may be, it does seem sensible.

