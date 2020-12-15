The retired, undefeated, 50-0 boxing legend will go toe-to-toe with YouTuber Logan Paul – 0-1 – in February next year in an exhibition bout.

Eddie Hearn was in charge of promoting Logan Paul’s debut when he stepped in the ring against fellow YouTuber KSI.

With 1,000 fans in the SSE Arena in Wembley last weekend, British heavyweight Anthony Joshua put on a dominant performance, knocking out veteran Kubrat Pulev in the ninth round of the bout.

Among those in attendance was surprise guest, Floyd Mayweather, who travelled across the pond to be in London for the fight.

Mayweather then celebrated with AJ when the unified champion emerged victorious and visited the Brit’s dressing room following the fight.

Hearn has since revealed that he had a funny conversation with the boxing legend on the night Joshua retained his unified heavyweight championship.

Hearn said: “I actually said to Floyd on Saturday night – he was at the AJ fight.

“I said ‘You need to be careful, this is a very, very tough fight you have with Logan Paul. He asked me, ‘Are you serious?’

“And I said, ‘No, I’m not”.

Hearn said all were in good spirits following AJ’s win that night and have posed in celebratory pictures together.

Mayweather has been officially retired since 2015, but laced up his gloves for one more professional fight against UFC star Conor McGregor in 2017, leaving his record at an incredible 50-0.

Since then, Mayweather has only stepped in the ring one more time, when he travelled to Tokyo in late 2018 for an exhibition bout with Tenshin Nasukawa.

What followed was an easy victory for Mayweather, who then announced he would be open for further exhibition bouts.

Now confirmed, arguably one of boxing’s greatest ever will go toe-to-toe with YouTuber Logan Paul on February 20 of next year.

