Without doubt, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is the biggest draw in boxing right now.

Charismatic, heavy-handed and relentless, the Mexican has fought professionally for exactly half of his 30 years, winning world titles at four different weights while going toe-to-toe with ring legends like Floyd Mayweather, Gennady Golovkin, Miguel Cotto and Shane Mosley.

On Saturday, he challenges Liverpool’s Callum Smith for the WBA and WBC super-middleweight belts at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

It will be the sixth time Alvarez has fought a British boxer for global honours. In many ways, these fights tell the tale of the Mexican’s career in the upper echelons of the sport – the money, the politics, the risks, the excitement and the brutality.

These are the very ingredients that make Canelo so compelling.

Matthew Hatton UD - Honda Center, Anaheim, March 5, 2011

Alvarez won his first world title with a unanimous decision over Matthew Hatton to take the WBC super-welterweight (or to use the British term ‘light-middleweight’) belt in California. Ironically, the title had been vacated by Manny Pacquiao, who had retired the Englishman’s brother Ricky with a devastating second-round knockout in Las Vegas almost two years earlier. At this point, Alvarez, 20, was already a five-year, 36-fight veteran and seen as a future star. Still, as the reigning European champion down at welterweight, Hatton seem to have enough credentials to push him.

However, Alvarez dominated every second of every round. The three judges’ scores of 119-108 were only blemished by a docked point for hitting on the break in round seven. The only real drama came at the weigh-in when Alvarez scaled 1.8 pounds over the limit. After what was described as “spirited discussions”, he was given two hours to sweat down to the required weight. However, he only took off 0.4 pounds. He was fined 20 per cent of his $350,000 purse with Hatton pocketing half of that, an extra $35,000.

Ryan Rhodes, TKO Round 12 - Arena VFG, Guadalajara, June 18, 2011

Three months after winning his first world title, Alvarez made a triumphant return to his hometown of Guadalajara. His star was rising. He had recorded the highest ratings in three years on HBO’s “Boxing After Dark” series and now had Oscar de la Hoya’s Golden Boy promotions behind him. This fight would take place on that channel again but Showtime, the sport’s other major US television network, had also been keen.

The domination of Hatton had won Alvarez a world title but the Englishman was moving up in weight and had always operated outside the established world top 10. This was a mandatory defence against a fully-fledged, experienced light-middleweight who had challenged for a world title 14 years earlier and was competing in his 50th fight.

It made no difference. Alvarez dominated in every department. He floored Rhodes with a straight right hand in the fourth and the Sheffield fighter was stopped on his feet with two minutes left in the last.

Amir Khan, KO Round 6 - T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, June 7, 2016

The brutality of the punch that robbed Amir Khan of his senses has topped many a highlight reel on YouTube. We can all marvel at it now. However, at the time, the Bolton fighter’s collapse and dazed look as he lay flat on his back was cause for serious concern. Alvarez barely celebrated and was quickly down on his knees by the side of his worryingly still opponent to check on his condition. The end was ferocious but, let’s be honest, not that surprising.

Khan had jumped up two weight classes to challenge for the WBC middleweight title despite serious concerns over his chin even at welterweight ever since the unknown Breidis Prescott ended his unbeaten record in 126 savage seconds eight years earlier.

Since the Rhodes victory, Alvarez had defended his WBC super-welterweight belt five times against the likes of Shane Mosley and Kermit Cintron as well as adding the WBA strap against Austin Trout. However, he was then outfoxed by Floyd Mayweather and moved up to middleweight. In his previous fight, he had won a dominant points decision against Miguel Cotto to take the WBC crown.

Khan’s speed troubled Alvarez early on and it was a surprise that only one judge had the Englishman in front when the end came.

However, he went home with $6m, though later reports suggested it was more than double that amount. By way of contrast, Tyson Fury had earned a mere $2.4m for his victory over Vladimir Klitschko the previous November.

Alvarez scooped around $15m in the first major sporting event held at the newly-opened T-Mobile Arena just off the strip in Las Vegas.

Liam Smith, KO Round 9 - AT&T Stadium, Arlington, September 17, 2016

When Alvarez sunk a sickening right hand into Liam Smith’s ribs to end their fight in September 2016, all talk turned to the mega-bout with Golovkin.

This was Canelo’s next fight after destroying Khan, one that saw him drop back down to light-middleweight to snatch the WBO title that Smith had already defended twice.

It was a one-sided affair in front of 51,000 fans at the Dallas Cowboys Stadium on Mexican Independence Day. Smith was cut early on then felled in rounds seven and eight. He has promised to pass what little he learned on to his younger brother this weekend.

Rocky Fielding, KO Round 3, Madison Square Garden, December 15, 2018

Rocky Fielding had won the lottery when, on just five weeks notice, he knocked out highly-fancied Tyron Zeuge in Germany in July 2018 to become the WBA regular super-middleweight champion. He had only won the British title on a split-decision the year before and, in an earlier challenge for the domestic crown, had been knocked out in a round by Callum Smith.

Fielding would cash in that lottery ticket against Alvarez. By now the Mexican had notched a controversial draw and narrow victory over Golovkin. After Mayweather’s retirement, he was the pound-for-pound No1 and had just signed a record-breaking $365m, 11-fight deal with DAZN.

Despite towering five inches over his opponent, Fielding was never going to offer much opposition. In fact, the challenger used that height to his advantage with almost 50 per cent of his successful punches targeting the body.

This fight was planned as a warm welcome for a new television partner in which Alvarez would debut at Madison Square Garden and win a world title at his third different weight.

So it proved. Fielding was down four times, once in the first, once in the second and twice in the third.

But when the bruises had healed he could bank a cheque for almost $1.5m.

