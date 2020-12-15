Crystal Palace news: Talks underway over deal for key player

For one Crystal Palace player, Sunday’s draw with Tottenham Hotspur proved to be a mixed bag.

Indeed, with goalkeeper Vicente Guaita pulling off a string of saves to deny Spurs, the fact Harry Kane’s long-range effort beat him was a slight anomaly looking at the rest of his performance.

Not deterred by the mistake, reports from the Evening Standard speak to the high regard in which he’s held at Selhurst Park.

According to them, talks are underway between the Spaniard and the club over a potential new deal.

His current contract runs out in 2021 and, while there is thought to be an option for the Eagles to extend that by another year, discussions are being held even beyond that.

A free transfer from Getafe in 2018, the 33-year-old has since kept 21 clean sheets in 71 games for the South London outfit.

This season, he’s made the seventh-highest number of saves of any ‘keeper in the Premier League (38, as per the Premier League’s official website) which, according to FBRef, is the fourth highest percentage when taking into account the number of shots faced in the division.

Last season, he topped the divisional charts for the most successful punches (22) over the course of the campaign and manager Roy Hodgson recently spoke of how lucky Palace are to have him in their squad.

GIVEMESPORT’s Jonathan Gorrie says…

Though Palace are reported to be planning for something of a rebuild, keeping their ‘keeper around long-term makes total sense.

His stats over the last two seasons speak to a stopper capable of performing at Premier League level and, at 33, does have at least a few years left before he’s considered ‘old’ for someone in his position.

There’s little need to replace him any time soon, so extending his deal would make sense, particularly given the options outside of him are barely all that convincing at the moment.

