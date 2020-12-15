The final match of PSG's Champions League group stage campaign against Istanbul Basaksehir was overshadowed by accusations of racism.

It was said that fourth official Sebastian Coltescu had referred to the Turkish side's assistant manager Pierre Webo by his skin colour.

Both sets of players ended up walking off the pitch, with the remainder of the game played the following evening.

Demba Ba, in particular, was praised for his passionate response to the incident.

The former Chelsea and Newcastle striker could be heard saying:

"When mentioning a white guy, you never say 'this white guy', you say 'this guy', so why when you mention a black guy you have to say 'this black guy'?"

It was later claimed that Coltescu himself had been abused by a member of the Istanbul bench, with the Daily Mail carrying a report from Digi24 stating he had been called a "gypsy".

The following night, PSG went on to win 5-1 and ahead of the game, both sets of players gathered around the centre-circle and took the knee to show solidarity in the fight against racism.

Since then, Romanian journalist Emanuel Roşu - who has been covering the story in depth - has provided an update, with Ba having spoken to the official in question Coltescu, over the phone.

The call was organised by former Senegal midfielder Ousmane N'Doye.

"[Ba] never said it was racism. He just thought Coltescu shouldn't use the word 'black' in a stadium. Coltescu understood," N'Doye explained, via the same source.

"I'm a big fan of peace. Both Coltescu and Demba called me after they spoke, they were impressed by the good talk they had. I'm sure it was just a misunderstanding."

It's great to hear that what was a deeply unsavoury incident has been used as a tool to educate the official in question.

A UEFA inspector is still handling the case and will present his findings to the rest of the governing body in due course.

