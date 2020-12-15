West Ham given chance for bargain swoop in summer

West Ham United are enjoying an excellent start to the season.

With David Moyes at the helm, the Hammers have proved to be one of the most awkward customers in the Premier League up to now.

Indeed, their win over Leeds United on Friday ensured that they ended the weekend in sixth in the table, just three points behind fourth-placed Southampton.

Their ambitions could well have changed from the beginning of the season, then, as there appears to be a genuine chance of the Irons finishing in the European qualification places, should their form continue.

And it seems that the club are already eyeing up potential reinforcements.

The Sun claims that there is the possibility of the club bringing in Marcelo from Lyon for absolutely nothing next summer.

They claim that the club wanted to bring the Brazilian in during the January transfer window but were unable to get a deal done with the French club.

He would have cost around £20m.

But now his contract is expiring and it appears that the door has opened for Moyes to swoop.

He can agree a pre-contract deal with a foreign club in January ahead of a potential summer move, and Marcelo is keen to play in England.

A source is quoted in the report claiming that the Lyon skipper was keen on moving to the Irons in January before the deal fell through.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

He’s 33.

That’s probably all that needs to be said but we will expand.

West Ham shouldn’t be eyeing players of that age group, especially not in defence.

Moyes has a solid foundation on which to build with the likes of Angelo Ogbonna and Fabian Balbuena particularly impressive as the season has worn on.

Marcelo, who is valued at £2.7m by Transfermarkt, is an experienced head, of course, but he will turn 34 in May, and just doesn’t feel like the sort of target the Irons should be prioritising.

Free or not, they should leave this well alone.

News Now - Sport News