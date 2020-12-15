Southampton eyeing loan move for top-six rival as they aim for European football

Southampton are enjoying an unlikely push for the Premier League top four.

The Saints have been in superb form and are currently sitting fourth in the table, just two points off leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

Their win at the weekend against Sheffield United ensured they have won seven of their 12 matches this season, the same number as the two teams at the top, Spurs and Liverpool.

It is a marked change for Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men, who finished 11th last season, 14 points behind Chelsea in fourth.

But it seems plans are afoot to strengthen in the January transfer window and keep their hopes of European football alive.

The Daily Telegraph reports that the club want to sign Brandon Williams from Manchester United on loan in the winter window.

The 20-year-old was initially a target in the summer but the two clubs could not agree a deal, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keen on Williams remaining at Old Trafford.

He has struggled for minutes this season and Hasenhuttl is said to be keen on his versatility as he looks to add depth in both full-back positions.

Williams has played just six minutes of Premier League football this season, but Southampton are not the only club interested.

Newcastle United are also said to be monitoring his situation ahead of a possible move in January, again on loan.

Williams has made a total of 41 appearances for United and has won one cap for England’s U21 team.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This would be a really good acquisition for Saints.

Williams has the ability to play on either flank and offer some proper back-up to both Kyle Walker-Peters and Ryan Bertrand.

He would also be playing in a team that appear to be going places under Hasenhuttl, and could potentially learn a few new tricks while on the south coast.

For United this makes sense, too, because his value could well soar with a few decent performances at St Mary’s.

That, in turn, leads to the possibility of him either forcing his way into the United starting XI or, potentially, earning himself a big-money move.

Either way, United win.

