On Monday, France Football officially announced their greatest 'Ballon d'Or Dream Team' of all time.

Journalists from 170 countries cast their votes on who should make the team, with the final XI lined up in a rather odd 3-4-3 formation.

Up front, current superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo sat either side of Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario.

In midfield, Xavi Hernandez and Lothar Matthaus occupied the defensive midfield positions, with Pele and Diego Maradona as the attacking options in the middle of the park.

Cafu, Franz Beckenbauer and Paolo Maldini made up the three-man defence, while Lev Yashin was voted as the greatest goalkeeper of all time.

All in all, it's a pretty solid XI, but some football fans weren't overly happy with a few of the players selected.

So France Football allowed supporters to vote for their own 'Ballon d'Or Dream Team' and the final XI is decidedly different to the one selected by journalists.

You can view the fans' team in full below.

The fans' Ballon d'Or Dream Team

Pele, Matthaus and Yashin are the players to miss out this time around, replaced by Zinedine Zidane, Andrea Pirlo and Gianluigi Buffon.

Zidane's inclusion is the most deserved of the three, the Frenchman winning the Ballon d'Or in 1998 and the FIFA World Player of the Year award in 1998, 2000 and 2003.

The Real Madrid manager also fired his country to World Cup glory in '98, scoring twice in the final against Brazil.

But while Zidane's inclusion is merited, we're a tad confused by the additions of Pirlo and Buffon.

Don't get us wrong, the Italian pair are both legends of the game, but worthy of a place in an all time XI? Probably not.

Neither player has won the Ballon d'Or, while Buffon still hasn't triumphed in the Champions League during his career.

Yashin never won club football's biggest tournament either, but the Russian did collect the Ballon d'Or in 1963 and is still the only 'keeper to scoop the award.

As such, the man nicknamed the 'Black Panther' should always feature in an all time XI.

