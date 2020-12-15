Logan Paul has opened up on the circumstances surrounding his 'fantasy contract' to fight Floyd Mayweather Jr. early next year.

The YouTube sensation, 25, had been touted to fight the former four-weight undefeated champion, despite losing to social media rival KSI in November 2019's rematch.

But after the deal was made official last week, Paul has been left stunned by the chance to fight a boxing icon.

Speaking to Brendan Schaub of Food Truck Diaries on Twitter, the overnight sensation exclaimed his shock of having been given an opportunity, that will eclipse anything that has come before in his life.

"None of this is comprehensible. This makes no f****** sense.

"My manager, [this] is months ago, comes up to me, he says 'Logan would you fight Floyd Mayweather?'

"I go, 'I mean yes I would, but why are you asking me that question? Like go do something else, this makes no sense, how is that going to be a thing ever?"

Mayweather, who made a surprise appearance in London to watch Anthony Joshua's KO win over Kubrat Pulev this past weekend, is scheduled to meet the Ohio native in an exhibition bout on February 20 next year.

Making his return to the ring for the second time since his third official retirement back in 2017, the man who claimed 15 world titles in his career, last fought in 2018.

Having toppled undefeated kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa via first round TKO, the exhibition bout in Japan had raised questions over the possibility of Mayweather returning for further lucrative bouts.

After rumours of a second fight with Conor McGregor and a reunion with Manny Pacquiao were quashed, Paul has now jumped the queue.

And as he continued to explain, Paul was left baffled as to how he managed to pen the dream fight.

"I think a month later, he approached me with a contract. He said 'If you sign here, you're going to be fighting Floyd Mayweather.'

"I said 'Sure Jeff, I'll sign your fantasy contract. Like f*** you, why would this ever happen?'

"I signed it, and then after just months and months of going back and forth and figuring out dates, we had three different dates, and how to announce it, and just like the strategy behind it.

"It finally came to fruition, and this event that supersedes everything I've ever done in my life, is finally solidified."

