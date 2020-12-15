Arsenal are the laughing stock of the Premier League right now.

Mikel Arteta's side are currently 15th in the table and have lost seven of their opening 12 games of the 2020/21 season.

Four of those defeats have come in the Gunners' last four home games, the latest loss in that run coming against Burnley at the Emirates last Sunday evening.

In the aftermath of Arsenal's latest humiliation - which saw captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang score an own goal and Granit Xhaka sent off - rival fans have been mercilessly poking fun at Arteta's side on social media.

One Manchester United supporter has decided to target Arsenal Fan TV, the YouTube channel that has become synonymous with the Gunners' failures in recent years.

The video created by @Utd_Kingsley starts with some of the AFTV regulars praising the club and Arteta after Arsenal's 1-0 win away at Manchester United at the start of November.

A screen then pops up with the phrase 'life comes at you fast', with the video then proceeding to show clips of the regulars - Troopz and DT - criticising the club and manager.

It's hard to do the footage justice with words, so we suggest you watch the clip in full below, then you'll understand why it's gone viral on Twitter.

A short story...

At the time of writing, the video has been retweeted over 9,000 times and has been liked by more than 37,000 Twitter users - insane numbers.

Arsenal Fan TV really don't help themselves, do they?

Since their victory at Old Trafford on November 1st, Arsenal have scored just one Premier League goal, courtesy of Gabriel Magalhaes in the 2-1 defeat at home to Wolves.

Overall in the English top-flight this season, the Gunners have found the back of the net on only 10 occasions, a truly horrendous record.

Tomorrow night, Arsenal host in-form Southampton and after their inept display against Burnley, it's hard to envisage any result other than a comfortable victory for the visiting team.

That's how bad things have got and sadly for the Gunners faithful, they don't look as if they're going to get better anytime soon...

