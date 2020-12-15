Man Utd join huge queue to sign 18 y/o wonderkid

Nuno Mendes remains a figure of transfer market intrigue.

The Sporting Lisbon star has been eating up column inches in recent weeks as various top European clubs are linked with potential moves.

Mendes has made his breakthrough at the Portuguese club in recent months, after all, and has made 20 appearances in the club’s first-team.

It’s worth saying here that Mendes is only 18.

He has also won four caps for Portugal’s U21 team and appears set to be fast-tracked to the very top of the game.

Mendes can play at both left back and on the left wing and a clutch of top clubs have been linked with potential swoops.

Sport Witness carries a report from O Jogo, though, claiming that one such suitor is none other than Manchester United.

They claim that United are keeping close tabs on the teenager’s development, despite signing Alex Telles in the summer transfer window.

Mendes has the same agent as Bruno Fernandes, so the path could well be smoothed to United potentially snapping him up.

However, they are not the only club in the race; Real Madrid, Juventus, Inter Milan, and Liverpool are also said to be interested.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Well, this would be an excellent signing for United.

It is worth saying that the report claims Sporting are still hoping Mendes will renew his contract with them, so this is not a guaranteed thing.

But still, the versatility and promise offered by the 18-year-old make this one to watch.

That he can play both on the wing and at full-back will surely appeal to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has seen his side somewhat starved of width in recent weeks given the lack of two proper, out-and-out wingers at the club.

Mendes is also only likely to get better, and is already commanding a spot in the Sporting first-team.

To coin a phrase, a club can never have too many good players; United should do all they can to get this one over the line.

