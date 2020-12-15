Mike Tyson has spoken publicly for the first time over the guilt he feels regarding rapper Tupac Shakur's death 24-years ago.

The boxing legend, 54, was set to face Bruce Seldon at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996.

As close friends during the 1990's, Tyson revealed in an interview with VladTV he had pressured the iconic rapper to travel to Sin City to watch his latest bout, for whom he had secured ring-side seats.

It was later that evening that Tupac was killed in a suspected gang-related revenge attack outside a nightclub.

When asked how he felt when he found out Tupac had been killed, Tyson told former IBF and WBO junior welterweight champion Zab Judah, the day will always stay in his mind.

"It was a really bad day when that happened. It was really bad.

"I felt a little guilty about him coming to the fight. Me pressuring him (saying) 'hey you wanna bring the tape, don't forget the tape."

The 'tape' in question was one Tyson was set to use for customised music for his ring walk that night, mixed by Tupac.

Going on to reveal he was due to party with his friend post-fight at the famed Club 662 on the Strip, Tyson said he was persuaded to stay home with his partner and young baby daughter.

"I was going to go out with him that night. I promised to go with him to the 662.

"But I had just had a little baby and her mother provoked me to stay at home."

Targeted in a suspected revenge attack outside the aforementioned club, Tupac was gunned down, with his death sending the global music fraternity into mourning.

After the rapper had frequently visited Tyson when the fighter was in prison serving a rape conviction, the two had grown close.

And, as Tyson explained, seeing his friend killed when the two were in the same city, had left him reeling, explaining the realities of the time, but that he never expected how Tupac's death would hit him.

"Someone called me that night and told me what happened....and I came to my senses.

"This is what happens in my world...that was part of my world. But just because it was Tupac and I was attached to it, it was different.

"I expect someone to die after a fight or somebody to get hurt or something crazy to happen but when it happened to him at was different."

