Derby County news: One man tipped for managerial role

The constant managerial talk at Derby County must be getting somewhat repetitive for supporters.

So many names have been linked as a Middle Eastern takeover looms, painting an uncertain picture for a side struggling towards the wrong end of the Championship table.

At the very least, Wayne Rooney has stopped the rot of late, surely doing his chances of earning the job on a full-time basis no harm.

In fact, speaking to Pete O’Rourke on the Touchline Talk Podcast, noted journalist Dean Jones tipped the former England captain for the role.

“I personally think Wayne Rooney will be given the job and, if it’s not, it’s got to be someone like Sam Allarydce, who has that calibre and something Wayne Rooney just can’t offer them,” he said from the 16:24 mark onwards.

Indeed, the Daily Mail did recently suggest that the club’s players were willing to throw their support behind the idea of Rooney becoming manager after being impressed with his work behind the scenes.

GIVEMESPORT’s Jonathan Gorrie says…

Rooney is seemingly doing all he can to be afforded entry into the world of management. Perhaps the only thing that counts against him is his lack of experience but the Rams have previously shown a willingness to take risks on that front, such as the appointment of Frank Lampard in 2018 to moderate success.

With Steve Cooper thought to cost a lot of money and Allardyce not believed to have been contacted just yet, Rooney is emerging as a genuine candidate.

John Terry is another name touted but, again he lacks the experience, and would arrive in Derby fairly cold to the situation, whereas Rooney has at least worked with this group of players for an extended period of time.

Unless the new owners can pull a big name out of the bag, it’s hard to look past Rooney.

