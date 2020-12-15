Arsenal have had a dismal start to the Premier League season.

The Gunners are currently 15th in the table having picked up just 13 points from their opening 12 games.

They have lost four of their last five games and are just five points above the relegation zone.

Mikel Arteta's side have had better fortune in the Europa League, however.

Arsenal won all six of their group stage games as they raced through to the last-32.

Nevertheless, despite their Europa League success, it's still been a poor start to the season for the club.

But who have been Arsenal's best and worst performers so far this season?

We've ranked every Arsenal player from worst to best this season using stats provided by WhoScored.com.

Only players that have played the equivalent of four full matches (360 minutes) have been included.

For that reason, players including Emile Smith Rowe and Pablo Mari have been omitted.

In the event of a tie, the player which has played more minutes this season has been rated higher.

22. Bernd Leno - 6.45

21. Eddie Nketiah - 6.46

20. Kieran Tierney - 6.46

19. Runar Alex Runarsson - 6.47

18. Ainsley Maitland-Niles - 6.48

17. Sead Kolasinac - 6.52

16. David Luiz - 6.53

15. Mohamed Elneny - 6.57

14. Rob Holding - 6.63

13. Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang - 6.63

12. Granit Xhaka - 6.64

11. Dani Ceballos - 6.75

10. Bukayo Saka - 6.66

9. Hector Bellerin - 6.67

8. Willian - 6.67

7. Skhodran Mustafi - 6.69

6. Alexandre Lacazette - 6.77

5. Thomas Partey - 6.86

4. Cedric Soares - 6.88

3. Gabriel Magalhaes - 6.98

2. Nicolas Pepe - 7.20

1. Joe Willock - 7.22

It's surprising that Leno is rated as Arsenal's worst player so far this season.

He is a decent goalkeeper who has been far from the main problem for the Gunners.

Ranked just ahead of him is Tierney which, again, is a surprise.

In my opinion, he's been one of Arsenal's better performers but the stats don't reflect well.

Aubameyang has had a very poor season and he doesn't make the top 10.

Xhaka, who was sent off against Burnley last weekend after brainlessly grabbing Ashley Westwood's neck, is rated higher than the Gabon international.

Mustafi is rated sixth best, which goes to show just how poor Arsenal have been this season.

Gabriel has been statistically Arsenal's third best player this season. He's been one of the only positives in a poor season. He looks like he could be a good purchase.

Willock leads the way off the back of some impressive performances in the Europa League, just ahead of Pepe.

The duo are the only two Arsenal players that have an average rating of over 7 this season.

News Now - Sport News