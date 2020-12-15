Aston Villa news: What Jack Grealish and John McGinn told teammates after El Ghazi's goal v Wolves

Aston Villa produced a dramatic victory over fierce rivals Wolves last weekend.

The two sides were locked at 0-0 going into stoppage time.

But Villa were given a late penalty when Nelson Semedo felled John McGinn inside the box.

Anwar El Ghazi stepped up from 12 yards and he made no mistake as he gave Villa the late lead.

Villa then held on to clinch a valuable three points.

New footage of the goal has been posted by Villa's Twitter account.

And it shows the message that both John McGinn and Jack Grealish gave to their teammates as they celebrated.

McGinn can be heard shouting: "Don't concede. Don't concede!"

While Grealish gave a mini pep-talk to Ezri Konsa, saying: "Ere, Ez. Defend back there, come on. For our lives, yeah!"

Watch the moment below:

That just how the elite mentality in the squad.

It could have been easy to get carried away having scored such a late winner.

But Villa still had a few minutes to protect their lead and McGinn and Grealish recognised that work was still to be done.

It's a mentality that has seen them be so successful in the league this season.

At the time of writing, Villa are currently 10th in the Premier League table having picked up 18 points from their opening 10 games.

They have multiple games in hand and will fly up the table should they emerge victorious in those.

Dean Smith's side were one of the favourites for relegation at the start of this season but they are well in contention to qualify for Europe.

They will be looking to continue their march towards European qualification when they play Burnley at Villa park on Thursday evening.

