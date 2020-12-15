West Ham latest news: Said Benrahma praised for dealing with Kalvin Phillips

Recently, The Athletic’s Phil Hay talked of the battle between Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice for a holding midfield role at international level.

Both mainstays of Gareth Southgate’s recent England squads, the pair have both been praised for their performances as the anchor in the engine room and, while they could play together, are largely doing similar jobs.

So, perhaps it's of little surprise to read West Ham praise one of their other players for shutting the Leeds man down, seemingly backing their own man.

Sitting down for an interview with the impressive Said Benrahma, the Irons’ official website singled out the Algerian’s match-up with the Whites ace.

"The 25-year-old made his full debut in the 2-1 Premier League victory at Leeds United on Friday evening, where he unleashed a team-high six shots, caught the eye with his elusive dribbling ability and showed admirable work-rate to keep the hosts’ influential midfielder Kalvin Phillips quiet," wrote the official site.

GIVEMESPORT’s Jonathan Gorrie says...

In all honesty, they aren’t exactly wrong in their assessment.

Indeed, looking at WhoScored's data from last Friday’s meeting between the two, it’s clear to see Phillips was slightly off his game. Unable to register a key pass despite averaging 1.4 of those a game during the rest of the campaign, Phillips didn’t register a single tackle either.

Given he was averaging 2.9 per game prior to that, the stats do suggest an off night for the England man.

Benrahma, meanwhile, registered a key pass and three completed dribbles, indicating his influence on his full debut. If he can continue to exert such attacking prowess, the late deal to bring him to East London should be celebrated.

Taking his form from the Championship with Brentford into the Premier League, Phillips won't be the only defensive midfielder who struggles against the Algerian if he keeps this up.

News Now - Sport News